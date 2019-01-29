Catherine Rampell reported in her Jan. 25 op-ed, “How just a few dollars can keep kids out of college,” on efforts to promote social mobility. The basic aim involves encouraging schools to enroll “high-potential, low-income students,” as Ms. Rampell put it. Similarly, in their research, professors Caroline Hoxby and Sarah Turner ask “whether universities provide opportunities for low-income students.”

Why the focus on income? As Ms. Rampell pointed out, this focus leaves families earning just above the Pell Grant cutoff in the lurch. A related problem involves the fact that earning a low income, earning less than the Pell cutoff, becomes a pathway to success. Rewarding failure is seldom a good idea.

How schools are ranked could more sensibly be addressed by looking at whether a school promotes a match between a student’s abilities and that student’s education, regardless of family income. This may not be au courant; however, it would make the best use of the human potential possessed by young people in our country.

William Vaughan Jr., Chebeague Island, Maine