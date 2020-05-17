Regarding the May 14 news article “Judge asks outsider to intervene in Flynn case”:

The prescience of “Father of the Constitution” James Madison’s “auxiliary precautions” to a democratic electorate’s control of power or pretension pooling somewhere in government seems evident in U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan’s recent decision to invite prolonging, amicus (“friend of the court”) briefs in the dropped and defective case of Michael Flynn.

In the Flynn matter, a case of lying to the FBI, not treason, Judge Sullivan is reported to have told Mr. Flynn in open court, “Arguably, you have sold your country out.” It’s just such an instance of apparent judicial arrogance and arrogation of authority that Madison, in Federalist 51, noted that the “great [constitutional] security” against such overreach consists in giving to each branch the “constitutional means” and “personal motives” to resist “encroachments of the others.”

The constitutionally minded can only hope that the Justice Department’s Madisonian resistance here will bring Judge Sullivan to his civil senses.

Gerard M. Corrigan, Walkersville