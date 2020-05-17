In the Flynn matter, a case of lying to the FBI, not treason, Judge Sullivan is reported to have told Mr. Flynn in open court, “Arguably, you have sold your country out.” It’s just such an instance of apparent judicial arrogance and arrogation of authority that Madison, in Federalist 51, noted that the “great [constitutional] security” against such overreach consists in giving to each branch the “constitutional means” and “personal motives” to resist “encroachments of the others.”
The constitutionally minded can only hope that the Justice Department’s Madisonian resistance here will bring Judge Sullivan to his civil senses.
Gerard M. Corrigan, Walkersville