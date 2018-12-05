The Dec. 2 Metro article “He was 10 when his mother sent him away to escape the Nazis. He never saw her again. ” gave new meaning to the word wrenching. Imagine letting go of your children to save their lives while you know you are probably doomed. Alfred Traum was lucky to escape during that small window of time and be part of the Kindertransport program.

My father was in his early 20s when he left Riga, Latvia, in 1939 to see the World’s Fair in New York. He lost five brothers and sisters and his mother. My mother and her two brothers managed to survive the Riga ghetto, work camps and, ultimately, a concentration camp. I was born in 1948. I had no idea what my family had suffered before my birth, but I absorbed the grief and depression through osmosis as a child.

I salute Mr. Traum and his family’s courage to let him go and thereby save his life. His father’s advice to go forward and not look back is the very definition of courage. Nevertheless, the heartbreak can never be forgotten, which is why we must look back.

Steven A. Ludsin, East Hampton, N.Y.

The writer was a member of the President’s Commission on the Holocaust and the first U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, which built the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.