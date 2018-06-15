While I appreciate Christine Michaud Woods’s interest in finding female characters in the children’s books on her daughter’s shelf, I want to assure her that there are many wonderful female characters in the picture books that are being published today [“Where are all the females in kids’ books?,” op-ed, June 2]. Authors and editors are presenting more and more books with independent, feisty and creative female characters, such as Izzy Gizmo in the book of the same title by Pip Jones. Izzy is an inventor who often fails but never gives up. “Rescue and Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship,” by Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes, is the true story of a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing and her partnership with her service dog. “Natsumi!,” by Susan Lendroth, tells the story of a girl who will not be silenced and finds a way to use her energy creatively.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Ms. Woods should keep looking.

The writer is a part-time instructor of a children’s literature survey course at the University of Maryland.