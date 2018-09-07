So Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) wants to bring back the 60-vote requirement to stop a filibuster of President Trump’s judicial nominees [“Klobuchar favors bringing back filibuster rule,” news, Sept. 3]

I well remember back in 2013, when then-Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) ended that rule, allowing judicial nominations to be confirmed by a simple majority. I even remember then-Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) remark that the Democrats would regret that move the next time control of the Senate changed, which it did just two years later. I believe he also suggested that such flip-flopping of rules rendered the Senate more than ever a laughingstock among legislative bodies.

Ms. Klobuchar said, accurately, that the Democrats changed it “because we were so frustrated, because President Obama wasn’t able to get his nominees.” Bulletin, Senator: The minority party is always frustrated when it doesn’t get its way. So every time this happens to the Democrats, the senator from Minnesota thinks they should get to change the Senate rules — but of course that privilege should not apply to Republicans. Does the senator think when the Minnesota Twins are at bat, it should take four outs to end the inning?

Lynda Meyers, Arlington