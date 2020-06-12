Neither side trusts the other, so when the owners slash salaries — especially for the star players — I do not condemn the players for asking for proof before taking a huge pay cut. I am rather surprised that Commissioner Rob Manfred does not use the “what is best for baseball” clause to get both sides back to the table to get a deal done.
If the players are really concerned about the novel coronavirus and there is no vaccine for the foreseeable future, then both sides should shut down the season and share the pain. MLB will miss a golden opportunity to play this summer, and sports fans will lose interest for many years.
Danny Simenauer, Silver Spring