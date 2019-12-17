Maryland voters have a “no-excuse absentee ballot” option, which provides them with a ballot that can be returned by mail. Voters selecting this option have remained a small percentage of the total Maryland vote. All Maryland voters receive sample ballots in the mail ahead of elections. This provides the potential to gather socially to discuss candidates and issues on the ballot.

AD

AD

Maryland has faced a number of recent election controversies, including the Russian probe in 2016 and the revelation of controversial ownership of the cloud provider storing key components of the election system. Vote-by-mail is a more opaque system of voting at a time in which greater transparency, in all aspects of election administration and voting system technology, is urgently needed. Vote-by-mail appears to provide voter convenience, but is the potential loss of essential voter protections the price we are willing to pay? I hope not.

Mary H. Kiraly, Bethesda

The writer was a member of the Montgomery County Board of Elections from 2009 to 2011 and co-founder of the Maryland Election Integrity Coalition.

AD