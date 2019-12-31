Mr. Hewitt claimed that President Trump has saved us by making ultraconservative appointments to the Supreme Court, and he cited several court decisions as proof of how close we have come to the destruction of religious liberty. As a Catholic, I know about religious discrimination, but I have never felt my liberty to practice my religion has been in jeopardy or needed to be saved.

Mr. Hewitt, by invoking a nonexistent threat, justified repression, in this case ensuring the supposed “right” of some people to deny basic civil rights to certain other people by citing religion as their justification. Mr. Hewitt and Mr. Trump are undermining religious liberty by using it to deny rights guaranteed to all Americans in the Constitution.

There is now danger where there was none before.

Bruce Carnes, Fairfax

I will consider “thanking Trump for protecting religious liberty,” per Hugh Hewitt’s Dec. 28 op-ed, when President Trump’s judges show sensitivity to religions other than Christianity — notably the indigenous land-based religions of North America that are routinely run over roughshod by U.S. federal agencies that manage land and license construction projects.

Thomas F. King, Silver Spring

In his Dec. 28 op-ed, Hugh Hewitt concluded by stating “For those whose faith is crucial to their lives, ‘Trump judges’ make all the difference in the world.” He failed to mention, however, the effects of President Trump’s policies of sowing the seeds of hatred against the media and anyone who criticizes him, appointing members of his administration based on loyalty rather than capability, publicly siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than U.S. security personnel, praising dictators while antagonizing allies, resisting necessary actions to address the effects of climate change, etc. Even if one is pleased with the “Trump judges,” and not all people of faith are, how can there be joy when considering the negative consequences of the above actions and inactions, particularly in the case of climate change, that are affecting us now and will have an even greater effect on future generations?

Robert F. Benson, Silver Spring

