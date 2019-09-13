I was appalled by the Sept. 9 Metro article “Va. county confronts hate, racism in schools.” The teachers cited in the article who “turn the other cheek” when the n-word is used, who think that “all Arabs are terrorists” or who tell children born here to “go back to [their] country” should be immediately dismissed. That Loudoun County, one of the richest counties in the United States, cannot hire dispassionate teachers with IQs of three digits is not only sad but also extremely disturbing. What are we teaching our children?

Carla Dean Day, Potomac Falls

