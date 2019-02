Lowell Weicker’s Feb. 9 op-ed, “How much truth do we want from Mueller? ,” was a reminder of how low we have set the bar for patriots. I am close to his age, and I have fond memories of Mr. Weicker, as he put his role as an American citizen before loyalty to a party. I was happy to know he still is living and only wish we had the likes of him in our Congress today. What a breath of fresh air.

Gabrielle Strandquist, Annapolis