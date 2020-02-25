President Trump’s focus overwhelmingly is on the concept of “loyalty.” By insisting on absolute loyalty to the person of the president, the more critical loyalties to the truth, personal integrity and professionalism are abandoned. In purging the government of dedicated civil servants who provide honest professional service and replacing them with “loyal” sycophants who never challenge the administration, the effectiveness of the government will be severely weakened. These professionals are not “bad people,” as Mr. Trump has stated; they are the foundation of effective government.