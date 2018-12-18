LYFT’S FILING this month for an initial public offering was followed by a display of public-spiritedness: The ride-sharing company is partnering with nonprofit Martha’s Table to offer discounted trips to supermarkets in the District’s Wards 7 and 8. The pilot program is a promising strategy for addressing a long-standing grocery gap that the city has so far failed to bridge.

Almost 160,000 D.C. citizens live east of the Anacostia River. They are served by only three supermarkets. The District has tried to attract more stores time and time again, but there is less of an incentive to develop in an area where consumers have less money to spend. Thirty-seven percent of Ward 8 residents and 28 percent of Ward 7 residents live below the poverty line.

Rather than waiting for more supermarkets to arrive, Lyft is trying to bring residents closer to existing stores, at a lower cost. Lyft will allow up to 500 families to register for $2.50 flat-rate rides to and from the three supermarkets in Wards 7 and 8, as well as Martha’s Table’s own market where families can select from seasonal produce at no cost. Eligibility for the pilot program is based on children’s enrollment in elementary schools “near or not far from” participating stores.

The primary barriers to healthy eating for residents of D.C.’s food deserts, Martha’s Table has found, are money, time and transportation. This program could help break down all three. A $2.50 ride, 50 of which will be available to pilot participants from January through June, is only 50 cents more than a bus trip. And traveling door-to-door is faster, not to mention less physically taxing, than trudging to a bus stop to a supermarket to the stop to home again, often uphill. This time and effort crunch not only prevents people from getting to the store in the first place, but also discourages them from buying the products that are best for them without worrying about refrigeration or how much all those bags weigh.

Lyft and Martha’s Table will collect data to see who is taking advantage of the initiative, and where there might be more demand. That raises a question: If the effort expands, who will pay for it? Lyft is paying for the pilot program in full, but that would be difficult to sustain at scale. Martha’s Table says it hopes corporate donors would contribute to a wider initiative. The nonprofit also plans to work with Lyft to find other investors. Cities nationwide should contemplate what they could do to facilitate ride-sharing in food deserts, too. When traditional efforts go stale, it may be worth trying a fresh approach.