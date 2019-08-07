David Lawrence Morse’s Aug. 4 Outlook essay, “I teach my students to lie. It’s good for them.” was sad and shocking. Lying is flat-out wrong; it is neither creative nor exhilarating. Lying to achieve a political purpose should not be tolerated. It is neither ingenious nor brave. We have a president who lies regularly, and he should be held accountable.

People should develop the analytical skills to review information and determine its veracity. We should not allow others to do our thinking for us. Nothing less than the truth should be accepted in a democratic society.

Patricia A. McGuire, Alexandria

