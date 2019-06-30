Charles Lane’s June 25 op-ed, “Are all those Nordic nations really socialist?,” demonstrated the fallacies behind recent Republican policies on taxation. For example, when Republicans stated the need for lower corporate tax rates, they neglected to mention that Nordic countries with low corporate taxes also had high personal income taxes. Mr. Lane quoted from a JPMorgan Chase report that made exactly that point. Furthermore, Republicans claim that the United States is highly taxed compared with other Western countries. But in Sweden, the total taxation rate for consumption, Social Security and wages is 27 percent; in the United States, it is 10.6 percent. Mr. Lane mentioned that most Nordic countries have zero estate tax, but he also said they “fund generous programs with the help of value-added taxes that heavily affect middle-class consumers.”

Although Mr. Lane attempted to show that Democrats are guilty of magical thinking, he proved that Republicans have implemented tax policy based on that fantasy.

Fred Rednor, Arlington

Charles Lane’s op-ed on Nordic socialism provided badly needed facts clarifying what is likely to be a major campaign issue within the Democratic Party and in the general election. Facts matter, and moving the complex reality of the Nordic economic model beyond bumper-sticker and sound-bite status was a real public service.

As the senior professional U.S. diplomat in Denmark in the 1990s, I saw firsthand the costs and benefits associated with the Nordic model as well as the Danes’ broad acceptance of them. Not unrelated to the Nordic concept of “socialism” is that every survey of the “happiest countries” in the world has all of the Nordics in the top 10.

Greg Mattson, Bethesda

