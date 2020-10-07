Because so many more people are voting absentee, thousands of ballot rejections could determine who wins a tight race in this swing state. North Carolina will not be the only state to face this problem in the coming weeks, and there is not much time to fix it.

A major factor is North Carolina’s requirement that absentee ballots be witnessed and signed by a third party, a requirement found in many other states. This is actually a relaxed policy relative to previous years, when North Carolina required two witness signatures or that of a notary public. Indeed, mail-in voting in the state is much easier than in years past, with simplified requirements, redesigned ballots and an online ballot-tracking service. Yet many thousands of ballots are still being deemed deficient, as people who have never voted by mail try doing so for the first time. Inevitably, some will mess up their ballots.

AD

AD

The saving grace is that North Carolina allows voters to cure mail-in ballot deficiencies. But that process has been held up pending court action. The board of elections agreed to allow voters who had not met witness requirements to sign and return letters certifying that their ballots are genuine. But President Trump’s campaign and other Republicans have challenged this procedure in federal court. A ruling against the board of elections might force a more complex process, obliging voters to complete new ballots.

Witness requirements add little extra security to the absentee ballot process but pose health risks to voters. The board of elections is not even proposing to end the rule, which the legislature imposed, but to allow state election officials to, in effect, act as witnesses by sending and receiving certification letters, which voters must complete on the penalty of perjury. Federal courts should grant the board the leeway it needs.

However that issue is resolved, voters — in North Carolina and in every other state with lots of new mail-in ballots — must not assume that their mail-in ballots have been counted just because they put them in the mailbox; they should check ballot-tracking websites and watch for correspondence from election officials. State legislatures should put money into last-minute voter education and outreach campaigns, and they must ensure that they have enough election officials in place to allow voters to cure deficient ballots quickly and easily.

AD

AD

Read more:

AD