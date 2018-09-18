The Trump administration’s ongoing, anti-human rights decisions include supporting Saudi Arabia in the war in Yemen [“Flouting Congress and the evidence,” editorial, Sept. 16]. Consider, too, President Trump’s frequent support of dictatorial leaders — from Egypt’s Abdel Fatah al-Sissi to Rodrigo Duterte in the Philippines, China’s Xi Jinping, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia.

This behavior hits home, too. How can anyone validate Mr. Trump’s cruel handling of the hurricane chaos in Puerto Rico affecting our fellow U.S. citizens?

Americans must choose their leaders with courage; fear only breeds more fear. Americans can make a difference by voting.

Aline Pilar, Washington