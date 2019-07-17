Regarding the July 14 front-page article “When a ‘prank’ became a hate crime”:

Sometimes the best and most meaningful sentencing of graffiti vandals is to make the punishment fit the crime. This type of punishment meted out to young people was quite effective when I was young. While everyone pondered the nature of the consequences of Joshua’s, Seth’s, Tyler’s and Matthew’s crime, no one thought to consider the obvious: Make them, and only them, scrub off or sandblast every malicious message that was so damaging to their community. One of the weekend days specified for their incarceration would have been perfect and could also have counted as part of their community service.

Victoria L. Price, Silver Spring

