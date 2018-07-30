After the shooting in Parkland, Fla., Fairfax County’s School Board requested a study to assess school safety in gun violence situations. As reported in the July 18 Metro article “Va. district considers security upgrades,” the study includes several recommendations that could cost $24 million. I suggest that the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors establish a special tax district on the National Rifle Association headquarters (and other properties owned by the NRA) that would raise the $24 million needed to fund these security enhancements.

Susan Swift, Rockville