Council member Charles Allen, a Ward 6 Democrat, proposes to give a $100 monthly credit to virtually every D.C. resident who has a SmarTrip card and doesn’t already ride for free (like most students) or receive a commuter subsidy (like federal workers). Whether bus and subway passengers used the full amount, they would be topped up to $100 each month.

That’s a sweet benefit that probably would, as Mr. Allen says, make life more manageable for low-income residents struggling to find and hold jobs and make ends meet in one of the country’s most expensive cities. It could also give some employers a recruiting edge, and might even take a few cars off the road, thereby reducing traffic and emissions. At the same time, Mr. Allen would earmark a $10 million annual fund to improve the city’s bus service, beset by falling ridership and route cuts.

Those are admirable goals, and they’re in line with what is starting to look like a national trend, driven partly by the liberal idea that mobility is a right as well as a recognition that Americans spend more than 15 percent of their household budgets on transportation. Kansas City, Mo., and Olympia, Wash., both decided to make bus service free this year — neither has a subway — and other, smaller towns are making similar moves.

However, no U.S. city of Washington’s size, nor one with a subway system, has gone as far as to provide transit gratis for everyone, and there’s a reason for that: It’s expensive. Unfortunately, Mr. Allen’s plan ignores that, and, with a price estimated at $54 million to $151 million, stretches what’s plausible to the breaking point.

Rather than find a dedicated source of revenue to pay for it, Mr. Allen says the city, riding a decade-long boom, would absorb the program’s cost into a budget sustained by year-on-year revenue growth. But it was just over a decade ago that the District’s budget took a hit from the Great Recession, and it’s easy to imagine another one arising from the coronavirus, including its likely impact on tourism. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) recognized as much last year: “We’re not recession-proof in this city,” she said.

It also defies common sense that Mr. Allen would direct his subsidy at rich and poor residents alike — including the city’s nearly 30,000 millionaire households. New York City launched a targeted, smarter approach last year by making half-price Metro cards available to residents with incomes below the poverty line.

Previous experiments with free transit elsewhere have yielded mixed results. Ridership has generally increased, which is good, but not many cars abandoned the roads. In some places, longtime riders complained buses and trains had been colonized by vagrants, homeless people and youthful vandals. As economists note, things that are free are often treated as being of little value.