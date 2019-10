Bravo to David Krucoff, who was profiled in the Oct. 14 Metro article “Aspiring D.C. delegate wants the city to be Maryland’s 24th county.” Mr. Krucoff wants the District to join Maryland instead of becoming a state. What a great idea! Talk about win-win. It solves the D.C. representation problem and benefits Maryland. In fact, it would lead to an additional Maryland representative in the next congressional reapportionment.