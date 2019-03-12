New Hampshire state legislators wear pearl necklaces as their committee debates a gun control measure on Tuesday. (Photo by Shannon Watts)

The March 7 news article “N.H. lawmakers wear pearls to gun control talks” detailed a callousness and cruelty toward survivors that should have no place in decent society, let alone public office. Those men were mocking women and other advocates who have lost family members to gun violence. They were mocking mothers who are fighting to make the world safer for their children.

In New Hampshire and across the nation, the days of minimizing and intimidating women are over. While male lawmakers “clutch their pearls,” we’ll be organizing to replace them.

Erin Schmidt, Alexandria

The writer is a volunteer lead for the Alexandria chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.