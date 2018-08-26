Soon after the conclusion of the recent trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, the president exalted that the trial showed no collusion with the Russians [“A big red flag for Trump,” op-ed, Aug. 24]. The president could well have crowed, “No connection shown to the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa.” Both statements are true, and both statements are equally irrelevant because they refer to things outside the scope of the recently concluded trial. In that trial, Mr. Manafort was found guilty of dirty financial dealings well before Mr. Trump’s campaign for the presidency. How dumb does the president think his supporters are?

Mike Dole, Chevy Chase