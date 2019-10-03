The prescribed policy would reduce emissions but still leave the major greenhouse-gas sources functioning and would require cutting down trees wherever development occurs to allow the solar panels to function. A forward-thinking policy should do whatever it takes to preserve and increase the tree cover. To achieve zero emissions as soon as possible, we should start with the energy suppliers and require them to convert to renewable-energy sources within a stated period.
Following this path would cause little or no disruption to the housing market, would spread the costs equitably and could ultimately promote availability of affordable housing.
Howard Kaplan, Chevy Chase
