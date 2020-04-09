Alexandra Petri’s April 4 op-ed, “Of course guns are essential! We are at war with this virus,” was by turns witty, satirical and, finally, polemical. I’ll pass on criticizing the witty and satirical bits about shooting a virus or planting a gun in the hopes of harvesting an avocado, even though the straw men she painted with them were ridiculous. Instead, I’ll focus on the polemical: her argument that “it is just possible that you might be purchasing a gun out of a costly and elaborate delusion.” That simply isn’t the case.

Those who are purchasing firearms at this time of national emergency are doing so as a logical response to the very real possibility of widespread civil unrest developing as the result of a protracted coronavirus crisis. They understand that the courts have found that the police do not have a duty to guarantee any particular individual’s safety and security. Moreover, they remember that when emergencies struck in the past, a police presence wasn’t always a guarantee of the public’s safety, as shown by the crime that the police themselves committed at the Danziger Bridge six days after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans. 

So while Ms. Petri’s wit and satire were entertaining, her polemic was both insulting and inaccurate.

Zachary Z. Teich, Burke