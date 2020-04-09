Those who are purchasing firearms at this time of national emergency are doing so as a logical response to the very real possibility of widespread civil unrest developing as the result of a protracted coronavirus crisis. They understand that the courts have found that the police do not have a duty to guarantee any particular individual’s safety and security. Moreover, they remember that when emergencies struck in the past, a police presence wasn’t always a guarantee of the public’s safety, as shown by the crime that the police themselves committed at the Danziger Bridge six days after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans.
So while Ms. Petri’s wit and satire were entertaining, her polemic was both insulting and inaccurate.
Zachary Z. Teich, Burke