IMAGINE THIS all-too-realistic scenario in Montgomery County, a locality of 1 million people: Amid reports of a mass shooting, major fire or pileup on the Beltway, police and firefighters grab their radios — and get busy signals. That’s what first responders face in the county, Maryland’s most populous, partly as a result of dithering by elected officials.

The county was fortunate last month when its badly antiquated emergency communications network crashed, twice, over Mother’s Day weekend, knocking out three-quarters of the radio channels used by police, firefighters and other emergency personnel. First responders were reduced to texting and calling each other; luckily, no major emergencies occurred during the outages, which began late on a Friday night and lasted into the next day.

Plenty of warnings about the system had been issued before that. In fact, a new $45 million network of 22 communications towers and sites, to replace the existing 11, was supposed to be in place six years ago. It was postponed by procurement and budget problems, and the county now has the dubious bragging rights to an embarrassingly obsolete network.

Still, sites were selected and construction was scheduled to be complete next year until County Executive Marc Elrich (D), bowing to community opposition, pulled the plug on two planned sites earlier this year. That was a victory for NIMBYism over safety.

The two canceled installations, in Olney and Darnestown, were disliked for being unsightly; some residents say they also pose a health risk, although evidence for that is thin. In fact, in a county as urbanized as Montgomery, the surprise isn’t really that two sites have encountered local opposition; it’s that only two sites have.

County officials insist the 20 remaining sites, scheduled for completion by late 2020, will provide a major upgrade on the status quo. They also acknowledge that a 20-site network will not meet the state-of-the-art standard: a network that covers 95 percent of the county’s terrain 95 percent of the time.

Meeting that goal requires two additional sites, but relocating the two that Mr. Elrich canceled poses thorny technical problems. Because adjacent sites require clear sightlines, unimpeded by hills or buildings, moving one may trigger a domino effect of complications, including delays and higher costs. Officials insist that if alternative sites prove not to be feasible or will mean undue delay, returning to the previous site locations is possible.

In April, two council members, Hans Riemer (D-At Large) and Sidney Katz (D-District 3), wrote to Mr. Elrich expressing concern about his decision to veto the two sites, thereby delaying the project’s completion; he had not answered them weeks later when the network crashed on May 10. Mr. Elrich is not responsible for the system’s obsolescence; he inherited it when he took office in December. However, he should be moving urgently to complete its modernization, even if it means taking the heat in two communities.