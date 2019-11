Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) is not thinking magically; he is thinking realistically. Yes, the region, including Montgomery County, needs more affordable housing, but the emphasis needs to be on that housing being more affordable for residents, not more profitable for developers. The current plan seems to be find rundown, relatively affordable properties, tear them down and build bigger, newer and less affordable dwelling units. The county has already realized that taxes on more residential units do not pay for the increased cost of infrastructure that increased population brings.