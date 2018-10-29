Do Montgomery County voters care whether their county executive’s tune is being called by the union and union PAC piper or the developer and developer PAC piper? That was the choice in the Oct. 28 editorial “Mr. Elrich’s one-sided approach”: two term-limited Montgomery County Council members who voted for an unnecessary 9 percent property tax increase in 2016, a real estate transfer tax hike in 2016, a 25 percent council pay hike in 2013, a substantial increase in the residential energy tax in 2010 that was supposed to end in 2012 but did not, and the 13 percent property tax increase in 2008.

By contrast, I got passed the only limit on property taxes and a term-limit charter amendment for bringing fresh, business-attracting ideas. I’ve taken no union, developer, PAC or corporate contributions, just a lot of small ones from ordinary Montgomery County citizens. Plus, I give geographical diversity to county leadership.

Robin Ficker, Boyds

The writer is the Republican nominee

for Montgomery County executive.

The Oct. 28 editorial mischaracterizing Democratic Montgomery County executive nominee Marc Elrich may be rebutted by the Oct. 19 Local Digest item “Elrich endorsed by real estate group.” As Mr. Elrich later put it, “This would be the last group of people that you would think would support somebody who was going to be damaging to the county.”

Realtors understand that the county’s strong appeal is directly related to excellent schools, transit, parks and the economic growth that makes these possible.

Kate Macomber Stern, Bethesda