IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY politics, few, if any, local elected officials have been as resolute in their support for organized labor as Marc Elrich, a 12-year County Council member who is now the Democratic nominee for county executive. Mr. Elrich’s convictions are heartfelt. Whether they would be in the best interests of county taxpayers is a different question.

One example is a recent bill he sponsored with fellow council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5), whose effect would likely have been to steer county trash and recycling pickup contracts to companies whose workforces are represented by Laborers’ International Union of North America. LIUNA has been among the heaviest contributors to a labor-funded super PAC supporting Mr. Elrich during the party primary and general election campaigns. (To date it has contributed $65,000 — nearly 20 percent of the PAC’s total receipts intended to promote his candidacy.)

As the bill was originally drafted, it would have made it impossible for nonunionized contractors to win trash-hauling contracts from the county if Montgomery’s procurement director, appointed by the county executive, determined that a “labor peace agreement” was required to avoid strikes. Labor peace agreements are pacts, possible only with unionized firms, that guarantee annual raises to workers and require arbitration in the event of labor disputes with the county. That would have dampened competition and driven up costs — costs ultimately paid by Montgomery taxpayers — according to an analysis by the county’s professional staff.

The bill’s rationale was twofold: to avoid strikes by trash haulers like the ones that disrupted service in the county in 2013 and 2014 (but not since), and to ensure that low-paid contract employees are paid a fair wage to deliver a vital local service. Characteristically, Mr. Elrich, who considers himself a democratic socialist, was passionate on the need to increase salaries for low-paid workers. However, as drafted, the legislation would have set a precedent that might have applied to hundreds of other contractors doing business with the county.

In the event, the measure was amended by council member George L. Leventhal (D-At Large) to ensure annual wage hikes for county sanitation workers regardless of whether they are unionized, and to require county officials to consider whether such an arrangement dampens competition. Mr. Elrich, who voted for the amendments, said it was never his intention to disqualify nonunion contractors; some of his council colleagues, including ones who endorsed him, are skeptical of that.

We have endorsed one of Mr. Elrich’s rivals, council member Nancy Floreen (who opposed the bill in an 8-1 vote), an At-Large independent whose campaign is backed by businesses, much as Mr. Elrich’s is backed by unions. Our preference for Ms. Floreen is based partly on the fact that Mr. Elrich’s views seem likely to translate into policies that drive up Montgomery’s labor costs and saddle taxpayers with the bill, while undercutting the county’s competitiveness and ability to pay for essential programs.

His policies often have been opposed to growth and skeptical of capitalism generally. By contrast, Ms. Floreen would adopt a more balanced stance, positioning Montgomery as a fair and generous employer that is also a magnet for job growth and prosperity. That in turn is critical to producing the revenue needed to support the county’s excellent schools and services.