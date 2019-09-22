Regarding the Sept. 19 front-page article “U.S. icon, or pest of the West? Plan is struck to limit herds, but some groups call it a betrayal. ”:

The fact that we continue to make choices favoring individual and corporate wealth over public interest, whether it be cattlemen’s “right” to graze their herds on public land or corporate buys of soon-to-be-ex-national parklands, marks our march away from the standards and values that made us exceptional, that made us better. Personally, I am exhausted by the fire hose onslaught of bad choices and stories of personal aggrandizement and greed in which we are awash.