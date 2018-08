I was saddened to read of the death of Margaret M. Heckler [“Congresswoman, HHS secretary and ambassador,” Obituaries, Aug. 7]. Heckler was a remarkable woman with whom I had the honor to work as a senior Department of Health and Human Services official. One of her unmentioned major accomplishments at HHS was the inclusion of hospice care under the Medicare program, and that has allowed millions of Americans to die with compassion and dignity.

Jacquelyn Y. Cones, Centreville