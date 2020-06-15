Gen. Mark A. Milley graded himself on a curve when he declared “the photograph of me in Lafayette Square . . . sparked a national debate about the role of the military in civil society.” That “debate” concluded with our Constitutional Convention. The only question is whether Gen. Milley genuinely didn’t know the principles of our founding charter — that it’s wrong to play toy soldier in the president’s political ops — or whether he put a finger to the wind and realized many in the armed forces remain loyal to their oaths. Whichever, he should resign.