In his Jan. 6 Business column, “The confounding $786 million question: Does anyone deserve such a paycheck?,” Steven Pearlstein argued something that even the strongest defenders of free markets would not dispute: Free-market capitalism does not always perform perfectly, much less in a manner that prevents wide discrepancies in income or wealth.

He noted that imperfections in existing government regulations often favor the wealthy and concluded that there is no great moral or economic principle violated by having government distribute wealth in whatever ways the majority happens to wish.

This philosophy would have us believe the wealth produced in an economy is not because of the efforts of the producers, that it belongs to all of us, and it is the proper role of government to decide how the economic pie should be divided. It is one thing to argue that anti-competitive behavior and unfair regulations should be weeded out. It is quite another, however, to suggest there are no moral objections to having government, constrained only by the majority’s wishes, play Robin Hood with wealth that it has not created. Though Mr. Pearlstein does not consider that to be morally questionable, many might consider it to be little different from theft.

Ken Heyer, Great Falls

I appreciated Steven Pearlstein’s Jan. 6 column about the compensation of the Blackstone Group’s chief executive, Stephen Schwarzman.

I don’t want to be part of a society in which morality and fairness are excluded from economics, science, government or religion. These modern-day robber barons are turning this country into a Third World economy, with a have-everything-or-have-nothing society. I am grateful to journalists such as Mr. Pearlstein for making it clear we need to pay attention and change the laws that make this possible.

Aparna Miano, Washington