Regarding the Feb. 27 Metro article “Delegate is punished for racial slur”:

Maryland Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Harford) equated, as words everyone uses, the “n-word,” the “f-word” and using “the Lord’s name in vain.” Aside from the probable inaccuracy of “everyone” using those expressions, there seems to be a crucial difference among them. Using the f-word does not cast aspersions on copulators. Using the Lord’s name in vain does not disparage those who may or may not believe in the Lord. But using the n-word vilely denigrates — itself a word meaning to make black — a whole race of people.

As to Ms. Lisanti claiming that such a word “is not in my vocabulary,” perhaps whatever she was drinking or smoking in that Annapolis cigar bar the night of her outburst, rather than “what is my heart,” was responsible for her vocabulary malfunction.

Gerald Kamens, Falls Church

The issue is not the language Maryland Del. Mary Ann Lisanti used; it’s the attitude itself. Ms. Lisanti now is going to be more careful about saying what she really thinks of people. She’s going to take sensitivity training about using hurtful language. She has lost a leadership position. This won’t change much.

I hope sensitivity training includes actual education and enlightenment and isn’t just about hiding one’s hypocrisy. I will keep my eye open for this woman’s name, as a concerned voter, and I will work against her, should she somehow progress to a wider Maryland constituency.

Harise Poland-Wright, Silver Spring