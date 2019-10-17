It does not make sense to widen Interstate 270 in Montgomery County. Most people understand the dangers of climate change and know we have only a short window of time to make positive changes for the future of our planet. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) developed a plan that does not even consider improving public transportation to make it more efficient for commuters. His plan has no options for increasing traffic flow without destroying green space, such as using reversible lanes. The governor’s plan gives control of toll lanes to a private company for half a century. While the governor’s plan might not destroy homes and businesses close to 270, it will expand the highway so that I-270 is directly next to local roads, such as Nelson Street in Rockville, with no trees or green space to help protect people from increased air pollution and noise.