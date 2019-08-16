It seems that members of the Maryland Public Service Commission might be climate-change deniers as the commission prepares to amend a permit for yet another gas-powered energy plant in Brandywine.

Maryland banned fracking, and this plant will likely use fracked gas. Legislators made the goal of 2030 for 50 percent renewables, so more fossil fuel plants are not needed.

There was a late-July public hearing, but no letters were sent to nearby residents. The deadline for comments is already upon us, and many might not even know this plant is coming right on the state highway, Brandywine Road, which is a half-mile from the elementary school.

In this majority African American community, this is an environmental justice issue. The Environmental Protection Agency complaint seems to have gone nowhere. The case will be decided at the Aug. 28 PSC meeting.

Joyce Dowling, Brandywine

Read more letters to the editor.