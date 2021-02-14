The legislature’s belated action was prompted mainly by five exonerees who came forward three years ago to petition the state for compensation. Collectively, they had spent 120 years behind bars — four for murder and one for attempted murder, and crimes for which they were wrongly convicted. They asked for $12 million, which came to $100,000 for each year they’d spent behind bars. They approached the state’s Board of Public Works — a body consisting of the governor, treasurer and comptroller that was authorized to make such payments but hadn’t done so in 15 years.

What followed was an embarrassing round-robin of finger-pointing between Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, who insisted that the General Assembly needed to enact clear guidelines for compensation, and Democrats who control the legislature — and who maintained the Board of Public Works could figure it out without their help. In the end, Mr. Hogan prevailed, and lawmakers have now devised a sensible measure tying compensation to the state’s annual median income multiplied by the number of years an exoneree had been incarcerated. There would be additional compensation, determined on an individual basis by an administrative judge, for housing, education and health care.

In 2019, the Board of Public Works awarded the five exonerees $9 million; Walter Lomax received the most, just over $3 million, after having been locked up for nearly 40 years before his release in 2006; he was formally exonerated in 2014. Mr. Lomax, who was 20 years old when he was wrongly arrested for a murder in 1967, was 72 when he began receiving compensation from the state two years ago.

That profound injustice, and the devastated life it represents, cannot be wiped away by any remuneration. Still, the state’s payment marks an acknowledgment of the wrong it committed and an affirmation of its responsibility in setting the record straight with more than a nod and a note of apology. And it gives those victimized by the state’s transgressions the means to start rebuilding shattered lives.

Nationwide, the cohort of convicts who have been wrongfully condemned is racially skewed: According to the Innocence Project, African Americans are seven times more likely to be exonerated than Whites. Thirty-five states have enacted laws codifying procedures for compensating former felons whose convictions were overturned. By establishing a transparent, accessible process, Maryland is at last moving to address suffering it ignored for too long.