An eye-opening report by The Post’s Drew Harwell and Erin Cox revealed that Maryland, apparently alone among states, has granted unfettered access to its database of driver’s license photos for agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to run searches using facial recognition technology. That’s troubling on several levels.

It’s useful to remember the reason Maryland decided to grant driver’s licenses to unauthorized immigrants in the first place: public safety.

The legislation enacted in 2013 reflected a recognition that tens of thousands of unauthorized immigrants, many of whom had led settled lives in Maryland for years, needed to drive (and in many cases were already driving, albeit without a valid license). Given that need, lawmakers sensibly decided it was better they be required to take a driver safety test and be licensed and insured. Allowing those migrants special licenses — some 275,000 have been issued in the past seven years — ensured minimum safety standards, while simultaneously extending migrants the economic lifeline that driving often confers.

Yet by granting ICE agents round-the-clock access to run facial recognition searches in its database of drivers’ photos, Maryland subverts the legislation’s purpose; it ensures that many undocumented immigrants will no longer seek licenses. If Maryland wanted to force migrants back into the shadows, this is an effective way to do just that.

Although ICE agents have accessed the database dozens of times and were enabled to run searches on millions of Marylanders’ driver’s license photos, no state official seems to know the reasons for the searches or who may have been identified. For its part, ICE says the searches were mainly meant to target child exploitation and cybercrime, not used “routinely” for civil immigration enforcement. But who knows?

In other states, ICE has been required to ask state officials when it wanted to run searches in similar databases of driver’s license photos. Maryland alone has maintained an open-door policy, apparently dating back nearly a decade, to an era when facial recognition software was far less potent.

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is wary of provoking the Trump administration by limiting access to driving records, as New York state recently did. The administration retaliated by banning New Yorkers from applying for Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry.

Maryland lawmakers must therefore proceed, marrying principle with common sense. Lawmakers in Annapolis are advancing bills to limit federal access to state databases. Those measures will work if they align Maryland’s procedures with those of other states. States should cooperate with federal law enforcement in investigating serious criminals; it’s another matter to grant federal agencies carte blanche access to records without regard to privacy or policy priorities.