Meanwhile, I contacted both Howard County and the State Board of Elections five times, starting April 13, to determine where our ballots were. I was told to just wait. The state website offered no information or clarification. Finally, on April 20, I requested Web ballots. We received our special-election ballots on April 27.
I also learned the mailing house (out of state) had accidentally dropped all those requesting ballots from the initial mailing. These were finally sent out on April 17. Not a good rollout.
Either the mail house is incompetent or the board is seriously failing in its oversight — or both. I can only wonder how many people did not get ballots until the last minute, making it close to impossible to get them back on time. These are serious shortcomings for voting by mail. The Web ballot is awkward at best and seriously needs an overhaul to facilitate voting.
Each time I called, I never had the sense that anyone knew what was going on, until April 20, when I finally got a straight answer.
Joyce Kelly, Ellicott City