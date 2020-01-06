Marylanders have had the wool pulled over their eyes twice with a pack of lies from our state government. In the 1970s, Marylanders went to the polls to approve or disapprove a state lottery. The state promoted this constitutional change very heavily with advertisements that the lottery profits would go to Maryland schools. Shortly after it passed, the Maryland government decided the funds would go toward the “Maryland Stadium Fund.” The creation of this fund was a direct result of the Baltimore Colts leaving Maryland.