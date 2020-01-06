In 2014, the Maryland Lottery paid $20 million to the Maryland Stadium Authority and then sent half a billion dollars to the general fund. What happened to the school funds?
Recently, casino gambling was touted the same way, with revenue going to the schools. Show me the money. What is going on is just a shell game. Which shell is the money under?
Our schools are not benefiting from legalized gambling in Maryland. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. The right thing would be for the state to do what it said it would do: pay the school system.
If the state refuses to relinquish the promised money correctly, let’s take it to the polls and amend the state’s constitution to prohibit any form of gambling.
Donald L. Poole Jr., Waldorf