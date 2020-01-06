Regarding the Jan. 4 Metro article “Democrats rule out traditional tax hikes”: 

Marylanders have had the wool pulled over their eyes twice with a pack of lies from our state government. In the 1970s, Marylanders went to the polls to approve or disapprove a state lottery. The state promoted this constitutional change very heavily with advertisements that the lottery profits would go to Maryland schools. Shortly after it passed, the Maryland government decided the funds would go toward the “Maryland Stadium Fund.” The creation of this fund was a direct result of the Baltimore Colts leaving Maryland.

In 2014, the Maryland Lottery paid $20 million to the Maryland Stadium Authority and then sent half a billion dollars to the general fund. What happened to the school funds?

Recently, casino gambling was touted the same way, with revenue going to the schools. Show me the money. What is going on is just a shell game. Which shell is the money under?

Our schools are not benefiting from legalized gambling in Maryland. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. The right thing would be for the state to do what it said it would do: pay the school system.

If the state refuses to relinquish the promised money correctly, let’s take it to the polls and amend the state’s constitution to prohibit any form of gambling. 

Donald L. Poole Jr., Waldorf