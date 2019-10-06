Regarding the Sept. 30 Metro article “Nicotine curbed for Md. teens”:

On Oct. 1, the legal age to purchase tobacco and nicotine products across Maryland increased from 18 to 21. This change aims to discourage young adults from picking up a habit that can be hard to kick and comes amid growing concerns over the dangers of nicotine products as the number of vaping-related lung illness cases surges above 1,000 and the number of vaping-related deaths climbs to 18.

In recent years, cigarette usage declined while the popularity of e-cigarettes surged — especially among middle- and high-school-age populations. Usage among teens soared to epidemic proportions, prompting alarm among parents and medical professionals; however, legislative restrictions lagged.

In the absence of federal policy to address this epidemic, retailers such as Walmart and Walgreens voluntarily adopted a 21-and-older tobacco policy. Several states, including New York, Michigan and Rhode Island, have instituted bans on e-cigarette flavors. Maryland’s law is not an all-out ban on tobacco and nicotine. It exempts active-duty military members as young as age 18.

Studies show tobacco and nicotine adversely affect the developing brains of teens and young adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites smoking as the “leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.” The 6,000 licensed tobacco retailers across Maryland will play a vital role in curbing youth enthusiasm toward tobacco and nicotine products. Parents, medical professionals and anti-tobacco advocates should actively engage Maryland legislators to ensure that this law is strongly enforced.

Taneika Duhaney, Lexington Park

The writer is a Columbia Health Policy Fellow.

