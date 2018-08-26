Matt Losak’s Aug. 19 Local Opinions essay, “Landlords in Montgomery County should have to give just cause for evictions, ” advocated state legislation to require the perpetual renewal of apartment leases on substantially the same terms. The Maryland General Assembly has wisely repeatedly rejected this unfair proposal because of its implications for tenant safety and rent control, and because retaliatory evictions are already banned by state and local laws.

The legislation would require a rental property owner to rent to an individual forever unless the owner could prove a substantial violation of the lease terms by the tenant. We know from experience in the District that such laws make it more difficult to remove problem tenants and make the apartment communities less safe.

Apartment owners have every reason to continue renting to tenants who pay rent on time and abide by community rules. Tenant turnover and empty apartments are costly.

However, occasionally a tenant is the subject of repeated complaints from neighbors, or is suspected of engaging in drugs, gang activity, prostitution or other illegal activity. Neighbors may be intimidated or refuse to testify against the problem tenant, making it impossible to remove the tenant unless apartment owners maintain the option to not renew the offending tenant’s lease.

Ronald W. Wineholt, Arnold

The writer is vice president of government affairs for the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington.