Maryland, a liberal state where renters compose roughly a third of 2.2 million households, is a case in point. In the four months through November 2020, some 2,500 evictions took place,despite bans by both Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in cases involving tenants facing economic hardship. That’s less than a third the usual number — but there are clear signs things will get much worse.

A state judicial policy is feeding the gathering storm. In a communique in early September, Chief Judge John P. Morrissey of the Maryland District Court decreed that the orders by the governor and the CDC afford some tenants a temporary defense, but do not prevent landlords from filing for evictions or — more ominously — judges from making rulings in such cases. While the rulings are on hold for the time being, they would take effect automatically when the emergency orders are lifted. At the moment, that means March.

There is no systematic method by which the dimensions of that looming eviction crisis can be calculated; neither the courts nor the state have issued definitive numbers. Nonetheless, filings by landlords seeking to expel tenants whose leases have expired skyrocketed last fall, way beyond pre-pandemic levels. In August and September, more than 230 such cases were filed in Baltimore alone, an 82 percent spike over the same period in the previous year, according to the Baltimore Sun. A national survey conducted in November found that between 109,000 and 204,000 of Maryland’s renter households — meaning one or two out of every seven — are at risk of eviction. That suggests a humanitarian disaster that will crest and break when current emergency orders lapse.

Landlords are entitled to exercise their property rights and are not shy about doing so. But the rights equation is badly tilted in their favor in Maryland, as elsewhere. In Maryland courts, landlords are nearly always represented by a lawyer or agent in eviction cases; tenants very rarely are — when they appear to contest an eviction case at all. Unsurprisingly, tenants who have lawyers are far more likely than those who do not to stave off eviction, through payment arrangements and other means.

An array of bills seeking to right the legal balance is pending before state lawmakers in Annapolis. Some would provide procedural tweaks, for example by establishing a formal dispute resolution process. Others would provide low-income renters with a right to counsel — and thereby ensure something closer to real justice.