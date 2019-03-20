The March 10 Local Opinions essay by Mike Tidwell and Karla Raettig, “Annapolis can set the right course on climate change,” urged passage of the 2019 Maryland Clean Energy Jobs Act. The bill would raise Maryland’s Renewable Portfolio Standard to 50 percent renewable electricity generation by 2030 and create a plan to reach 100 percent by 2040. It also would provide for workforce development in the clean-energy field. As the essay pointed out, humanity has only a narrow window of time (approximately 11 years) in which to make a significant transition from fossil fuels. We must act now.

Critics will say that climate change is a global problem and that one local government, alone, won’t begin to solve it. Why not say that is the very reason that everyone, including little Maryland, must act now — so that we are able to do our necessary part for the good of all and for all of creation? A thousand little parts add up. And Maryland’s biggest contribution in acting decisively and thoughtfully now can be in demonstrating the way forward for other governments.

By this Earth Day — April 22 — the fate of the bill will be known. I surely hope we all arrive there with Maryland’s lawmakers having recognized our obligations to the Earth, and having acted. Environmental luminary and Maryland resident Rachel Carson was pointing us to the right thinking when she said: “In nature, nothing exists alone.”

James P. Wagner, Frederick