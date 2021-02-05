Sentencing more youths to parole-ineligible life sentences was part of the nation’s punitive response to high crime levels of the 1980s and 1990s. Myths of a fundamentally new type of child — a “superpredator” — flooded the national discourse, spreading the idea that some young people were simply beyond redemption, despite their youth.

In this fog of fear, between 1990 and 1996, 40 states changed laws to make it easier to try youths as adults. The number of people serving life sentences without parole grew as courts became increasingly willing to say to young people convicted of serious crimes: Your character is so fixed that we can never reevaluate whether public safety is served by incarcerating you. You will die in prison.

Thankfully, for the most part, the country has repudiated this gruesome logic. In 2010, the Supreme Court banned life sentences without parole for non-homicide crimes by juveniles. Two years later, in Miller v. Alabama, the court struck down state statutes that imposed mandatory life sentences without parole on young offenders for certain crimes. And in 2016, the Supreme Court ruled that the Miller decision applied retroactively, making thousands of people who were automatically sentenced as children eligible for parole.

But states still have further to go to fully ban the practice because the court left open the possibility of life sentences without parole in cases of “irreparable corruption” in the child. This means that states are not required to address nonautomatic sentences where the nature of the crime reflects that the youth is “permanently incorrigible.”

There are two major problems with this “irreparable corruption” carve-out. First, a growing body of neuroscience tells us this kind of permanent judgment about an adolescent brain is fundamentally problematic. As the court itself noted in Miller, “It is increasingly clear that adolescent brains are not yet fully mature in regions and systems related to higher-order executive functions such as impulse control, planning ahead, and risk avoidance.”

Second, judgments about exactly which children are “irreparably corrupt” are fraught with racial bias. These troubling racial dynamics are on full display in Maryland. If the Juvenile Restoration Act is passed, 415 incarcerated Marylanders will immediately become parole-eligible — 87 percent of whom are Black. This staggering racial disparity is the worst in the nation, according to the Campaign for the Fair Sentencing of Youth. For its retroactive focus, the legislation is preferable to a similar bill being considered that would ban juvenile life sentences without parole going forward but do nothing for those currently serving life terms. This retroactive focus is crucial for addressing racial disparities so often baked into the criminal justice system.

