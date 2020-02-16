How wonderful that Maryland unveiled statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass in the State House. In the same building is a plaque commemorating the Civil War and honoring the sacrifice of people “on both sides of the conflict” — a plaque that House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) called “an affront to people of color.” Equally offensive are the lyrics of the bellicose Maryland state song. It calls President Abraham Lincoln a “despot,” refers to the Union Army as “Northern scum” and implores Maryland to secede and join Virginia as a Confederate state. Virginia retired its racist state song, “Carry Me Back To Old Virginny,” in 1997. When will Maryland follow suit?