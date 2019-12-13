Voting at home has many advantages: It allows you to study your ballot choices carefully and then research issues and candidates. It allows you to vote on your time rather than on the state’s schedule.

When I lived in Oregon, we’d often have voting discussion parties among friends. This improves participation and knowledge of the issues, especially with Oregon’s numerous referendums on each ballot. I signed and attested my ballot envelope and mailed it in or dropped it off at ballot pickup locations. Either way, it was easy. Oregon now offers prepaid postage on mail-in ballots to further reduce obstacles to voting.

Even with convenience voting measures in Maryland, voters still have to identify their early-voting locations, get there and find the time. This is nowhere near as easy as in Oregon, and the voting percentages are substantially lower.

Vote by mail has spread from Oregon to Washington, Colorado and other Western states. It would make sense for Maryland — and the District and Virginia, too.

Susan Williams, Washington

