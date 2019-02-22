Traffic flows over the American Legion Bridge along I-495, the Capitol Beltway, on the day before the Thanksgiving holiday. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Regarding the Feb. 17 Metro article “Maryland focuses on toll lanes in plan to widen Beltway and Interstate 270”:

Efforts by the Montgomery County delegation to put forth legislation to delay or derail the construction of toll lanes on Interstates 495 and 270 show they have lost touch with their constituents because traffic congestion is a top concern of Montgomery County residents.

As an employer, I have more than 50 employees who commute daily from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and southern Maryland to D.C.-area locations. There are no mass-transit options for them, and because 270 and 495 are so congested, many of them begin their commutes at 4 a.m. to avoid rush hour.

Several of my neighbors work in the Tysons area. Metro would take more than an hour and a half, so they drive. The morning commute into Virginia on I-495 is tolerable, but the reverse evening commute from Virginia into Maryland is unbearable. It begins daily on the inner loop in Maryland at the 270/495 split and backs up into Virginia as far as Tysons. Virginia has been building additional lane capacity for several years; Maryland hasn’t. Virginia’s four- and five-lane inner loop is reduced to three lanes in Maryland at the 270/495 split.

Road proponents are not transit opponents. We need smart and reliable road and transit options to accommodate our growing population. Maryland’s portion of the Beltway needs to catch up with Virginia’s, or the daily bottleneck will continue to choke Maryland’s success as businesses and residents will continue to move to Virginia.

Chris Bruch, Chevy Chase