Why are we still waiting for Maryland officials to do right by voters? The state’s Board of Elections was informed by federal authorities last month that ByteGrid, the company hosting its voting system, is owned by Russian investors. It’s past time for the state to tear up the agreement and remove voters’ data from ByteGrid’s servers. Where is the urgency?

Maryland’s predicament should alarm its voters — and all Americans. Why do you suppose a Russian oligarch would make a controlling investment in a data center storing a U.S. state’s election information? Do you want Russia or any other hostile actor owning our utilities, transportation or emergency services? News flash: Whoever owns the data centers those systems and services depend upon effectively owns the United States.

Data centers are vital to everything we do in our 21st-century day-to-day lives, from exchanging information, to enabling our economy to function, to voting. It’s time to take data centers seriously and treat them as critical infrastructure for the United States. And each state’s voter data should be stored only in data centers that are 100 percent U.S.-owned and -staffed.

As the chief security officer for a company that owns and operates data centers, I know voters deserve true data security. The Board of Elections needs to pull the plug on ByteGrid and put firewalls between voters’ data and those who seek to harm our democracy.