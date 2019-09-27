I read with dismay that the administration of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has cut funding for the Corridor Cities Transitway, a bus rapid transit route connecting upcounty residents with the Metro Red Line at Shady Grove [“State cuts funding for a long-planned transit line in upper Montgomery,” Metro, Sept. 25]. This project, in the planning process for 20 years, would reduce traffic and congestion north of Gaithersburg and add to the growing appeal of the Interstate 270 corridor for new business.

According to the article, the state administration cited rising costs for Metro and other transit options as reasons to cut this item from the budget. Yet the administration continues to push forward with plans for expansion and toll lanes on Interstates 495 and Interstate 270, which probably will result only in more cars and pollution. In this week of the U.N. Climate Action Summit and global strikes for progress on the climate, has Mr. Hogan missed the message that investment in public transportation, not more highways, is critical to our future, if we are to have one?

Lois Todhunter, Silver Spring

