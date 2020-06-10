The three projects he mentioned — the wind farms off Ocean City and in the mountains of Allegany County, and the solar farms on Maryland’s Eastern Shore — have met with opposition by citizens’ groups or by local politicians. Here’s guessing that, after holding perfunctory public hearings, the Maryland Public Service Commission will approve them all. A clear majority of Maryland’s delegates have repeatedly made clear their bias for “green” energy, i.e., wind and solar. And the director of the Power Plant Research Program not only extols wind and solar but also denigrates nuclear power in his annual reports. One gets the feeling that if he had his way, he would close the Calvert Cliffs nuclear plant tomorrow. Calvert Cliffs remains by far the state’s largest electricity provider (34 percent), and when it is decommissioned in the mid-2030s as planned, Maryland will have to import much more electricity than it currently does — and at greater expense.